Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 23,539 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 50,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,578. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.