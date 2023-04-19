Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 7,603 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.