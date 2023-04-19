Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $221,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.16. 422,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,583. The stock has a market cap of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

