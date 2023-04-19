Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Down 4.1%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.47 and last traded at $91.64. 43,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 104,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

