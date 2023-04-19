Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.46

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 500217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

