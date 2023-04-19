NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 802,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.