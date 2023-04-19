NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $24,919.77 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

