NSUR COIN Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $25,682.67 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.