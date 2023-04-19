Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 2.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

NUE traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 607,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,480. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

