Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JQC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 305,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 32.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 254,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 775.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 882,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 781,645 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.