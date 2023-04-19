Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.51

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 160991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

