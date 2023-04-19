nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$741 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.56 million.

NVT opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

