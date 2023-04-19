O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $278,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

