O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $347,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

