O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 1,056 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UNH stock opened at $504.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

