O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 1,746 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $416.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $394.67. The firm has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.