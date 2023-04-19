O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 2,399 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

NYSE MLM opened at $353.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

