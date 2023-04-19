Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $445.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $445.50 million and $91.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

