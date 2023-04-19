Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $413.51 million and approximately $82.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.16 or 0.06770654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07803522 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $93,693,875.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

