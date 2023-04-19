Odeon Capital Group Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Research analysts at Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Stephens lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

