Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -263.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

