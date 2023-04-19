Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $343.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.