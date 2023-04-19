Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 9,946 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Buckle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. 92,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,027. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

