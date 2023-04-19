Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,661,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,913,641. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

