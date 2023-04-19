Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.4% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,172. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $260.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

