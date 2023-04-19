Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $248,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,922. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

