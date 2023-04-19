Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

