Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. 370,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,897. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

