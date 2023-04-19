Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 70,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 64,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

