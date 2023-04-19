Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,791,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 86,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD remained flat at $27.01 on Wednesday. 941,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,421. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

