Olistico Wealth LLC Takes $896,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. AAON accounts for approximately 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. 82,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,884. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

