Olistico Wealth LLC Takes Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Olistico Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a P/E ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.90%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

