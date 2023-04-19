Olistico Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 78,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,155. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

