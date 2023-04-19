Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 1,772,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,994. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

