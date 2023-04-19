Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 578.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

