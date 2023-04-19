Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OMC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 2,365,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,128. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
