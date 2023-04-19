ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

