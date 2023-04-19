Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,429,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

