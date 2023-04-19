Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 46605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

