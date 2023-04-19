Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 1,269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,663.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF remained flat at $18.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

