ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IX stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 7,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,725. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ORIX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 744.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

