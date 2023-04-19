Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 838.0 days.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of Orpea stock remained flat at $2.41 on Tuesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Orpea has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Orpea Company Profile

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: France Benelux UK Ireland, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Iberian Peninsula/Latin America, and Others. Its services include nursing homes, psychiatric care clinics, home care, and post-acute and rehabilitation clinics.

