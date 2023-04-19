Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:OR opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $21,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 1,299,913 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

