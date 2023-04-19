OTR Global Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Positive

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.07. 226,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

