OUP Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Prime Medicine comprises approximately 3.7% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $9,071,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

About Prime Medicine

NYSEARCA PRME traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,705. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.