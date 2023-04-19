Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSE OVV opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,185,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

