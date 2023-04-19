Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,368 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 336,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,002. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

