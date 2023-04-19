Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $290,242.85 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,258.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00326126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00537618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00433397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,749,430 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

