Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

