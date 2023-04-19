Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
