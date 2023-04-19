Palladiem LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 251,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,614. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

